Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Dec. 17-23. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. NFL Sunday Night Football: Kansas City at Seattle, NBC, 19.6 million.
2. NFL Regular Season: New Orleans at Charlotte, ESPN, 13.3 million.
3. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-kick," NBC, 12.6 million.
4. "60 Minutes," CBS, 12 million.
5. "Fox NFL Sunday Post-Game," Fox, 10.3 million.
6. "The Voice (Tuesday)," NBC, 9.9 million.
7. "The Voice (Monday)," NBC 9.5 million.
8. "Thursday Night Football: Baltimore at Los Angeles Chargers," NFL Network, 8.2 million.
9. "Football Night in America," NBC. 8.1 million.
10. "Survivor," CBS, 7.7 million.
11. "The Voice (Tuesday)," NBC, 7.2 million.
12. "NCIS," CBS, 7.1 million.
13. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 7 million.
14. "Madam Secretary," CBS, 6.6 million.
15. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 6.57 million.
16. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.4 million.
17. "America's Got Talent: Holiday," NBC, 6.2 million.
18. Thursday Night Football: Washington at Tennessee, NFL Network, 6.19 million.
19. "The Neighborhood," CBS, 6.1 million.
20. "Thursday Night Football Pre-kick," NFL Network, 5.6 million.
