Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Dec. 10-16. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. NFL Football: Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, NBC, 18.12 million.
2. NFL Football: L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, Fox, 17.41 million.
3. "60 Minutes," CBS, 14.55 million.
4. "NCIS," CBS, 12.28 million.
5. "NFL Pregame," NBC, 11.66 million.
6. NFL Football: Minnesota at Seattle, ESPN, 11.63 million.
7. "NFL Pregame," Fox, 10.34 million.
8. "Football Night in America," NBC, 9.22 million.
9. "FBI," CBS, 9.04 million.
10. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 8.97 million.
11. "God Friended Me," CBS, 8.53 million.
12. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 8.43 million.
13. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 8.08 million.
14. "Survivor," CBS, 7.78 million.
15. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 7.76 million.
16. "Mom," CBS, 7.71 million.
17. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 7.7 million.
18. "Bull," CBS, 7.4 million.
19. NFL Football: Cleveland at Denver, NFL Network, 7.29 million.
20. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 7.21 million.
