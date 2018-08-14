NEW YORK — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 6-12. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "America's Got Talent," NBC, 11.04 million.
2. "60 Minutes," CBS, 8.21 million.
3. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 6.72 million.
4. "Celebrity Family Feud," ABC, 5.79 million.
5. "Big Brother" (Sunday), CBS, 5.74 million.
6. "Big Brother" (Wednesday), CBS, 5.64 million.
7. "NCIS," CBS, 5.26 million.
8. "Big Brother" (Thursday), CBS, 5.15 million.
9. "American Ninja Warrior," NBC, 5.02 million.
10. "World of Dance," NBC, 4.75 million.
11. "CMA Fest," ABC, 4.71 million.
12. "America's Funniest Home Videos," ABC, 4.63 million.
13. "The $100,000 Pyramid," ABC, 4.61 million.
14. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 4.57 million.
15. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 4.42 million.
16. "Bull," CBS, 4.26 million.
17. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 4.19 million.
18. "Making It," NBC, 4.15 million.
19. "Mom," CBS, 4.1 million.
20. "Dateline NBC" (Monday), NBC, 4.04 million.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.