Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 20-26. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 10.78 million.
2. "America's Got Talent" (Wednesday), NBC, 9.9 million.
3. Notre Dame Football: Michigan at Notre Dame, NBC, 7.1 million.
4. "Sunday Night Kickoff," ABC, 6.55 million.
5. "American Ninja Warrior," NBC, 5.86 million.
6. "60 Minutes," CBS, 5.84 million.
7. "Big Brother" (Wednesday), CBS, 5.78 million.
8. "NCIS," CBS, 5.74 million.
9. "World of Dance," NBC, 5.06 million.
10. "Dateline Classic," NBC, 4.93 million.
11. "Big Brother" (Thursday), CBS, 4.67 million.
12. "Big Brother" (Sunday), CBS, 4.66 million
13. "Bull," CBS, 4.63 million.
14. "Bachelor in Paradise" (Monday), ABC, 4.62 million.
15. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 4.55 million.
16. "Saturday Night Football: Louisville vs Alabama," ABC, 4.54 million.
17. "Bachelor in Paradise (Tuesday)," ABC, 4.16 million.
18. "Mom," CBS, 3.88 million.
19. "Saturday Night Football Pre-Game," ABC, 3.79 million
20. "Making It," NBC, 3.66 million.
