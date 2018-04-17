Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for April 9-15. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "Roseanne," ABC, 13.77 million.

2. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 12.78 million.

3. "Academy of Country Music Awards," CBS, 12.06 million.

4. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 11.7 million.

5. "60 Minutes," CBS, 10.57 million.

6. "Interview with James Comey," ABC, 9.87 million.

7. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 9.86 million.

8. "Mom," CBS, 8.94 million.

9. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 8.24 million.

10. "Survivor," CBS, 7.98 million.

11. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 7.92 million.

12. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 7.83 million.

13. "American Idol" (Monday), ABC, 7.73 million.

14. "The Middle," ABC, 7.52 million.

15. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 7.48 million.

16. "Grammy Salute to Elton John," CBS, 7.21 million.

17. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 6.98 million.

18. "Chicago Med," NBC, 6.51 million.

19. "Life in Pieces," CBS, 6.48 million.

20. "NCIS," CBS, 6.41 million.