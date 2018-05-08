Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for April 30-May 6. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 12.93 million.
2. "NCIS," CBS, 12.36 million.
3. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 11.67 million.
4. "Roseanne," ABC, 10.43 million.
5. "Bull," CBS, 10.38 million.
6. "60 Minutes," CBS, 9.12 million.
7. "The Voice" (Monday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 8.82 million.
8. "American Idol" (Sunday), ABC, 8.65 million.
9. "Mom," CBS, 8.63 million.
10. "Dancing With the Stars," ABC, 8.48 million.
11. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 8.13 million.
12. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 7.77 million.
13. "NCIS: Los Angeles, 7.71 million.
14. "Survivor," CBS, 7.68 million.
15. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 7.64 million.
16. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 7.04 million.
17. "Instinct," CBS, 6.96 million.
18. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 6.66 million.
19. NBA Playoffs: Toronto at Cleveland, ABC, 6.35 million.
20. "Life in Pieces," CBS, 6.25 million.
