NEW YORK — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for April 23-29. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "The Big Bang Theory" (Thursday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 11.8 million.
2. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 11.16 million.
3. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 9.26 million.
4. "60 Minutes," CBS, 9.16 million.
5. "American Idol" (Sunday), ABC, 8.77 million.
6. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 8.43 million.
7. "Mom," CBS, 8.31 million.
8. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 8.13 million.
9. "Survivor," CBS, 7.82 million.
10. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 7.79 million.
11. "American Idol" (Monday), ABC, 7.63 million.
12. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 7.62 million.
13. "Instinct," CBS, 7 million.
14. "NCIS" (Thursday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 6.98 million.
15. "NCIS" (Thursday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 6.69 million.
16. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 6.55 million.
17. "Roseanne" (Thursday, 9 p.m.), ABC, 6.51 million.
18. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 6.38 million.
19. "Roseanne" (Tuesday, 9:30 p.m.), ABC, 6.381 million.
20. "Roseanne" (Tuesday, 8 p.m.), ABC, 6.378 million.
