Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for July 23-29. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 11.7 million.
2."60 Minutes," CBS, 7.1 million.
3. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 5.9 million.
4. "Big Brother" (Wednesday), CBS, 5.7 million.
5. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 5.65 million.
6. "World of Dance," NBC, 5.64 million.
7."Big Brother" (Thursday), CBS, 5.5 million.
8. "Big Brother" (Sunday), CBS, 5.4 million.
9. "NCIS," CBS, 5.3 million.
10. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 5.27 million.
11. "American Ninja Warrior," NBC, 5.1 million.
12. "World of Dance," NBC, 4.9 million.
13. "Celebrity Family Feud," ABC, 4.8 million.
14. "Dateline NBC" (Monday), NBC. 4.6 million.
15. "$100,000 Pyramid," ABC, 4.5 million.
16. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 4.43 million.
17. "America's Funniest Home Videos," ABC, 4.3 million.
18. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 4.1 million.
19. "America's Got Talent" (Sunday), NBC, 3.9 million.
20. "Mom," CBS, 3.87 million.
