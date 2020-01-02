Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Dec. 23-29 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

NFL: San Francisco at Seattle, Sun. (NBC) NFL Sunday Night Prekick (NBC) Football Night in America, Part 3 (NBC) The OT (Fox) 60 Minutes Presents (CBS) The Price Is Right (CBS) NBA Christmas Special (ABC) Young Sheldon (CBS) Blue Bloods (CBS) NCIS (CBS) Hawaii Five-0 (CBS) Magnum, P.I. (CBS) FBI Special (CBS) Football Night in America, Part 2 (NBC) Mom (CBS) Unicorn (CBS) America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC) All Rise (CBS) FBI Special, Part 2 (CBS) NBC Movie Special. Sun. (NBC)

Movie rentals

'Rambo,' 'Abominable' are top movie rentals

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.