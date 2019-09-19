Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Sept. 9-15 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

NFL: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Sun. (NBC) NFL Sunday Postgame (Fox) Democratic Candidate Debate (ABC) NFL Prekick, Sun. (NBC) The OT (Fox) America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC) Football Night in America, Part III (NBC) America's Got Talent, Wed. (NBC) 60 Minutes (CBS) NCIS (CBS) Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) FBI (CBS) American Ninja Warrior (NBC) Football Night in America, Part II (NBC) Big Brother, Sun. (CBS) Big Brother, Thu. (CBS) NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) Big Brother, Wed. (CBS) Masked Singer (Fox) Young Sheldon (CBS)

Movie rentals

'John Wick' a hit on DVD

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.