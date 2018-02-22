Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Feb. 12-18 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
Winter Olympics, Tue. (NBC)
Winter Olympics, Mon. (NBC)
Winter Olympics, Wed. (NBC)
Winter Olympics, Fri. (NBC)
Winter Olympics, Sun. (NBC)
Winter Olympics, Thu. (NBC)
Winter Olympics, Sat. (NBC)
60 Minutes (CBS)
The Big Bang Theory, Thu. 7 p.m. (CBS)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
NCIS (CBS)
The Big Bang Theory, Thu. 8 p.m. (CBS)
The Bachelor (ABC)
Bull (CBS)
Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)
Big Brother, Mon. (CBS)
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
Mom (CBS)
Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)
Movie rentals
'Wonder' tops 'Bad Moms'
Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
Wonder
A Bad Moms Christmas
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Only the Brave
Geostorm
Blade Runner 2049
Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
It
American Made
Despicable Me 3
Jigsaw
The Foreigner
The Mountain Between Us
Home Again
24 Hours to Live
Happy Death Day
Suburbicon
The Hitman's Bodyguard
LBJ
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
