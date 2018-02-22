Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Feb. 12-18 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

  1. Winter Olympics, Tue. (NBC)

  2. Winter Olympics, Mon. (NBC)

  3. Winter Olympics, Wed. (NBC)

  4. Winter Olympics, Fri. (NBC)

  5. Winter Olympics, Sun. (NBC)

  6. Winter Olympics, Thu. (NBC)

  7. Winter Olympics, Sat. (NBC)

  8. 60 Minutes (CBS)

  9. The Big Bang Theory, Thu. 7 p.m. (CBS)

  10. Young Sheldon (CBS)

  11. NCIS (CBS)

  12. The Big Bang Theory, Thu. 8 p.m. (CBS)

  13. The Bachelor (ABC)

  14. Bull (CBS)

  15. Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)

  16. Big Brother, Mon. (CBS)

  17. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

  18. America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

  19. Mom (CBS)

  20. Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Wonder' tops 'Bad Moms'

Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

  1. Wonder

  2. A Bad Moms Christmas

  3. Roman J. Israel, Esq.

  4. Only the Brave

  5. Geostorm

  6. Blade Runner 2049

  7. Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

  8. It

  9. American Made

  10. Despicable Me 3

  11. Jigsaw

  12. The Foreigner

  13. The Mountain Between Us

  14. Home Again

  15. 24 Hours to Live

  16. Happy Death Day

  17. Suburbicon

  18. The Hitman's Bodyguard

  19. LBJ

  20. The Ballad of Lefty Brown