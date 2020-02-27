Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Feb. 17-23 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
NCIS (CBS)
Nevada Democratic Debate (NBC)
FBI (CBS)
Daytona 500 (Fox)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
60 Minutes (CBS)
America's Got Talent Champions (NBC)
American Idol (ABC)
Survivor (CBS)
Bull (CBS)
Hawaii Five-O (CBS)
This Is Us (NBC)
The Masked Singer (Fox)
The Bachelor (ABC)
Mom (CBS)
Station 19 (ABC)
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
The Neighborhood (CBS)
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)
Movie rentals
'Midway' wins battle
Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
"Midway"
"Ford v Ferrari"
"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
"21 Bridges"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Playing With Fire"
"Joker"
"Doctor Sleep"
"Terminator: Dark Fate"
"Gemini Man"