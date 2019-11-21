Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Nov. 11-17 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

NFL: Chicago at Los Angeles, Sun. (NBC) NFL: Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Thu. (NBC) "60 Minutes" (CBS) "NCIS" (CBS) NFL Sunday Night Prekick (NBC) CMA Awards (ABC) NFL Thursday Night Prekick (Fox) "FBI" (CBS) "Young Sheldon" (CBS) Football Night in America Part 3 (NBC) "The Voice," Tue. (NBC) "Chicago Med" (NBC) "Blue Bloods" (CBS) "Chicago Fire" (NBC) "This Is Us" (NBC) "The Voice," Mon. (NBC) "Hawaii Five-O" (CBS) "God Friended Me" (CBS) "Dancing With the Stars" (ABC) "NCIS: New Orleans" (CBS)

