Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

NFL: Indianapolis at Kansas City, Sun. (NBC) NFL Postgame: Green Bay at Dallas, Sun. (Fox) NFL: L.A. Rams at Seattle, Thu. (Fox) NCIS (CBS) Sunday Night Football Prekick (NBC) FBI (CBS) The Voice, Tue. (NBC) 60 Minutes (CBS) The Voice, Mon. (NBC) Young Sheldon (CBS) Chicago Med (NBC) Blue Bloods (CBS) Chicago Fire (NBC) This Is Us (NBC) Thursday Night Football Prekick (Fox) 911 (Fox) NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) Football Night in America Part 3, Sun. (NBC) NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Movie rentals

'Spider-Man' climbs to top

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.