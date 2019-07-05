Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of June 24-30 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
Democratic Debate 2, Thu. (NBC)
America's Got Talent (NBC)
Democratic Debate 1, Wed. (NBC)
60 Minutes (CBS)
The Bachelorette (ABC)
Big Brother, Tue. (CBS)
Blue Bloods (CBS)
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)
Young Sheldon, 7 p.m. Thu. (CBS)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)
Songland (NBC)
Young Sheldon, 7:30 p.m. Thu. (CBS)
Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)
Holey Moley (ABC)
Press Your Luck (ABC)
To Tell the Truth (ABC)
Bull (CBS)
Amazing Race (CBS)
Movie rentals
'Captain' still marvelous
Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
Captain Marvel
Us
Wonder Park
Dumbo
The Poison Rose
The Upside
Five Feet Apart
Isn't It Romantic
How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World
Cold Pursuit