Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of June 24-30 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

Democratic Debate 2, Thu. (NBC) America's Got Talent (NBC) Democratic Debate 1, Wed. (NBC) 60 Minutes (CBS) The Bachelorette (ABC) Big Brother, Tue. (CBS) Blue Bloods (CBS) Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC) Young Sheldon, 7 p.m. Thu. (CBS) American Ninja Warrior (NBC) Big Brother, Wed. (CBS) Songland (NBC) Young Sheldon, 7:30 p.m. Thu. (CBS) Big Brother, Sun. (CBS) Holey Moley (ABC) Press Your Luck (ABC) To Tell the Truth (ABC) Bull (CBS) Amazing Race (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Captain' still marvelous

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.