Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of July 8-14 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

America’s Got Talent, Tue. (NBC) MLB All-Star Game (Fox) 60 Minutes (CBS) The Bachelorette (ABC) Bring the Funny (NBC) The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC) Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) American Ninja Warrior (NBC) Bull (CBS) Espy Awards (ABC) Big Brother, Sun. (CBS) Big Brother, Thu. (CBS) Big Brother, Wed. (CBS) Blue Bloods (CBS) The Code (CBS) To Tell the Truth (ABC) Dateline, Mon. (NBC) Holey Moley (ABC) America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) Dateline, Fri. (NBC)

Movie rentals

‘Pet Sematary’ is No. 1

Here are Redbox’s top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.