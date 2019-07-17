Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of July 8-14 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
-
America’s Got Talent, Tue. (NBC)
-
MLB All-Star Game (Fox)
-
60 Minutes (CBS)
-
The Bachelorette (ABC)
-
Bring the Funny (NBC)
-
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)
-
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
-
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
-
Bull (CBS)
-
Espy Awards (ABC)
-
Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)
-
Big Brother, Thu. (CBS)
-
Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)
-
Blue Bloods (CBS)
-
The Code (CBS)
-
To Tell the Truth (ABC)
-
Dateline, Mon. (NBC)
-
Holey Moley (ABC)
-
America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
-
Dateline, Fri. (NBC)
Movie rentals
‘Pet Sematary’ is No. 1
Here are Redbox’s top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
-
Pet Sematary
-
Little
-
Dumbo
-
Captain Marvel
-
Escape Plan: The Extractors
-
Wonder Park
-
Us
-
The Professor
-
The Best of Enemies
-
After