Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of July 30-Aug. 5 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
America's Got Talent (NBC)
60 Minutes (CBS)
NFL Preseason Hall of Fame Game (NBC)
NFL Preseason Pregame (NBC)
The Bachelorette (ABC)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)
Big Brother, Thu.(CBS)
Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)
NCIS (CBS)
World of Dance (NBC)
Making It (NBC)
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Dateline (NBC)
Bull (CBS)
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
Blue Bloods (CBS)
Movie rentals
'Overboard' floats to top
Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
Overboard
Rampage
Ready Player One
Super Troopers 2
I Feel Pretty
A Quiet Place
Blockers
Truth or Dare
Tully
Dark Crimes
Traffik
Kings
Isle of Dogs
Escape Plan 2
Tomb Raider
Tyler Perry's Acrimony
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Sherlock Gnomes
Game Night
Black Panther
