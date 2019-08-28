Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Aug. 19-25 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC) America's Got Talent, Wed. (NBC) 60 Minutes (CBS) NFL Preseason: Pitt. at Tenn., Sun (NBC) Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) Bachelor in Paradise, Mon. (ABC) NCIS (CBS) NFL Preseason Prekick, Sun. (NBC) The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC) Bachelor in Paradise, Tue. (ABC) Big Brother, Sun. (CBS) Big Brother, Thu. (CBS) Big Brother, Wed. (CBS) FBI (CBS) American Ninja Warrior (NBC) The Big Bang Theory, 7 p.m. Thu. (CBS) NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) America's Funniest Home Videos (CBS) Young Sheldon (CBS) The Big Bang Theory, 8 p.m. Mon. (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Endgame' ends up at No. 1

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.