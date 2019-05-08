Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of April 29-May 5 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

The Big Bang Theory, Thu. (CBS) NCIS (CBS) Young Sheldon (CBS) FBI (CBS) Blue Bloods (CBS) 60 Minutes (CBS) Billboard Music Awards (NBC) Mom (CBS) NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) Grey's Anatomy (ABC) American Idol, Sun. (ABC) The Voice, Mon. (NBC) NBA: Golden State at Houston, Sat. (ABC) Survivor (CBS) Bull (CBS) Hawaii Five-O (CBS) Station 19 (ABC) The Voice, Tue. (NBC) The Show Must Go On (ABC) The Big Bang Theory, Mon. (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Serenity' leads the way

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.