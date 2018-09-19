Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Sept. 10-16 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
-
NFL: NY Giants at Dallas, Sun. (NBC)
-
NFL Pregame, Sun. (NBC)
-
60 Minutes (CBS)
-
Football Night in America, Part III (NBC)
-
America’s Got Talent, Tue. (NBC)
-
America’s Got Talent, Wed. (NBC)
-
Saturday Night Football (ABC)
-
The Big Bang Theory, Thu. (CBS)
-
Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)
-
Football Night in America, Part II (NBC)
-
NCIS (CBS)
-
Young Sheldon (CBS)
-
Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)
-
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
-
Big Brother, Tues. (CBS)
-
World of Dance (NBC)
-
The Big Bang Theory, Mon. (CBS)
-
Bull (CBS)
-
Celebrity Family Feud, Thu. (ABC)
-
Celebrity Family Feud, Sun. (ABC)
Movie rentals
Tides turn to ‘Ocean’s 8’
Here are Redbox’s top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
-
Ocean’s 8
-
Tag
-
Deadpool 2
-
Superfly
-
Adrift
-
Avengers: Infinity Wars
-
Hereditary
-
Life of the Party
-
Book Club
-
Breaking In
-
Rampage
-
Overboard
-
Distorted
-
Game Night
-
Upgrade
-
Show Dogs
-
Ready Player One
-
I Feel Pretty
-
A Quiet Place
-
Blockers
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.