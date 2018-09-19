Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Sept. 10-16 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

 

  1. NFL:  NY Giants at Dallas, Sun. (NBC)

  2. NFL Pregame, Sun. (NBC)

  3. 60 Minutes (CBS)

  4. Football Night in America, Part III (NBC)

  5. America’s Got Talent, Tue. (NBC)

  6. America’s Got Talent, Wed. (NBC)

  7. Saturday Night Football (ABC)

  8. The Big Bang Theory, Thu. (CBS)

  9. Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)

  10. Football Night in America, Part II (NBC)

  11. NCIS (CBS)

  12. Young Sheldon (CBS)

  13. Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)

  14. American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

  15. Big Brother, Tues. (CBS)

  16. World of Dance (NBC)

  17. The Big Bang Theory, Mon. (CBS)

  18. Bull (CBS)

  19. Celebrity Family Feud, Thu. (ABC)

  20. Celebrity Family Feud, Sun. (ABC)

 

Movie rentals

Tides turn to ‘Ocean’s 8’

Here are Redbox’s top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

 

  1. Ocean’s 8

  2. Tag

  3. Deadpool 2

  4. Superfly

  5. Adrift

  6. Avengers:  Infinity Wars

  7. Hereditary

  8. Life of the Party

  9. Book Club

  10. Breaking In

  11. Rampage

  12. Overboard

  13. Distorted

  14. Game Night

  15. Upgrade

  16. Show Dogs

  17. Ready Player One

  18. I Feel Pretty

  19. A Quiet Place

  20. Blockers