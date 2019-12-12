Here are the Top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Dec. 2-8 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
NFL: Dallas at Chicago, Thu. (Fox)
NFL: Seattle at L.A. Rams, Sun. (NBC)
60 Minutes (CBS)
College Football: Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin (Fox)
Sunday Night NFL Prekick (NBC)
Thursday Night NFL Prekick (Fox)
Football Night in America Part 3 (NBC)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
The Voice (NBC)
Blue Bloods (CBS)
NCIS (CBS)
Big Ten Championship Prekick (Fox)
God Friended Me (CBS)
911 (Fox)
Christmas at Rockefeller Center (NBC)
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)
Survivor (CBS)
Mom (CBS)
The Good Doctor (ABC)
Movie rentals
'Angel Has Fallen' ascends
Here are Redbox's Top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
Angel Has Fallen
Ready or Not
Good Boys
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
The Lion King
The Kitchen
The Goldfinch
Killerman
The Peanut Butter Falcon