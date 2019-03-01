NEW YORK — The Nielsen company says that 15.8 million people watched President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testify against him on television before a congressional committee.
Nielsen estimated the viewership on eight different networks between 9:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
The number contrasts with the 20.4 million who watched the daytime testimony of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh before a Senate committee last September.
By a narrow margin, CBS was the most-watched network for the bulk of the testimony, followed by ABC and MSNBC.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Board that handles federal worker disputes is now vacant
The Merit Systems Protection Board, a quasi-judicial government body tasked with settling workplace disputes for millions of federal workers, is officially vacant for the first time in its 40-year history.
National
US hits Venezuela officials with sanctions for blocking aid
The Trump administration imposed sanctions Friday on six high-ranking members of the Venezuelan security forces and revoked the visas of other officials and their relatives in the latest effort to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into leaving office.
National
DOJ: No civil rights charge in deadly Tulsa police shooting
The Department of Justice says there is insufficient evidence to pursue federal civil rights charges against a white former Tulsa police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black man.
National
John Mayer launches foundation focused on veterans
John Mayer is launching a foundation focused on improving the health of veterans through scientific research.
National
Nielsen estimates about 16 million watched Michael Cohen
The Nielsen company says that 15.8 million people watched President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testify against him on television before a congressional committee.