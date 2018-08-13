NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
VF Corp., down $3.47 to $92.82
The clothing company said it will make its denim business a separate company and focus on activewear and outdoor apparel.
Nielsen Holdings PLC, up $2.65 to $24.62
An activist investment firm disclosed a stake in the ratings company and said it should consider selling itself.
Sysco Corp., up $4.27 to $72.75
The food distributors fourth-quarter results were stronger than analysts expected.
Dycom Industries Inc., down $21.62 to $68.09
The specialty contracting service company cut its annual forecasts again, saying its business was weaker than expected in the second quarter.
Hologic Inc., down $1.64 to $39.02
The medical device maker said it suspended marketing of TempSure Vitalia, a vaginal radiofrequency device.
Air Products and Chemicals Inc., up $4.57 to $162.44
The company announced a joint venture in Saudi Arabia with Saudi Aramco and ACWA Power.
Nvidia Corp., up $1.33 to $256.12
Technology companies rose more than the rest of the market Monday as stocks rebounded.
Harley-Davidson Inc., down $1.87 to $41.38
President Donald Trump spoke of a boycott of the motorcycle company amid a dispute over his administration's tariffs on steel and aluminum.
