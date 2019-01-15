GREEN BAY, Wis. _ Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $10.9 million.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $1.11 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $42.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41 million, or $4.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $146.2 million.

Nicolet Bankshares shares have increased slightly more than 5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $51.40, a fall of nearly 5 percent in the last 12 months.

