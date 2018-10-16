GREEN BAY, Wis. _ Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $10.9 million.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $1.09 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $42.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37.6 million, beating Street forecasts.

Nicolet Bankshares shares have decreased slightly more than 2 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $53.47, a decline of 10 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCBS