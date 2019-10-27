Nicole Schammel scored two goals — less than two minutes apart — in the middle of the second period to lead the Minnesota Whitecaps to a 7-2 NWHL victory over the Connecticut Whale on Saturday afternoon in Danbury Ice Arena.

Schammel's first goal, at 10 minutes, 51 seconds of the middle period, put the Whitecaps (2-2-0-1) ahead to stay at 2-1. Her second goal, on a power play at 12:42, proved to be the game-winner.

The other goal scorers for the Whitecaps were Meghan Lorence in the first, Haylea Schmid in the second and Sydney Baldwin, Brooke White-Lancette and Jonna Curtis in the third.

Amanda Leveille made 23 saves for the Whitecaps, Brooke Wolejko five and Sonjia Shelly 24 for the Whale (0-3-0-1).

U swimmers split

Competing in their first Big Ten meet this season, the Gophers swimming and diving teams split their dual against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday in Iowa City. The Gophers women won 157-143, the men lost 156-144.

Tevyn Waddell and Lindsey Kozelsky swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:41.05) and each recorded multiple individual victories. Waddell won the 100 backstroke (54.68), the 500 freestyle (4:56.31) and the 200 individual medley (2:01.93).

Kozelsky took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.96) and 200 breaststroke (2:16.00).

On the men's side, Gavin Olson and Max McHugh swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:28.87) and won two individual events apiece. Olson won the 100 backstroke (49.93) and 200 backstroke (1:46.51). McHugh dominated the 100 breaststroke (53.60) and 200 breaststroke (1:58.02).

Etc.

• The No. 7 Gophers volleyball team (14-3, 8-1 Big Ten), which beat Michigan 3-2 on Friday, will play at Michigan State (13-6, 4-5) at 11 a.m. Sunday (BTN).

• The Augustana men won their 10th title in 11 years in the NSIC cross-country meet in Wayne, Neb., with a score of 37. Minnesota State Moorhead was second with 67. Aaron Runge of the Vikings was the individual champion in 25:03.98 (8K). The University of Mary won the women's title with 21 points, paced by winning runner Ida Narbuvoll (20:55,95, 6K). The Vikings were second with 37.