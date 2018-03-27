NEW YORK — Nickelodeon is breaking ties with the creator of some of its top shows, including "Henry Danger" and "iCarly."
Dan Schneider has worked with the children's television network since 1993. Some of his other hits include "Drake & Josh," ''Victorious" and "Kenan & Kel."
In a joint statement, Nickelodeon, Schneider and his production company, Schneider's Bakery, agreed it "is a natural time" to pursue other opportunities and projects because several Schneider's Bakery projects are wrapping up.
The decision followed conversations "about next directions and future opportunities."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.
National
Decision to add citizenship question to census draws protest
The 2020 U.S. Census will include a question about citizenship status, a move that brought swift condemnation from Democrats, who said it would intimidate immigrants and discouraging them from responding.
Music
Prince toxicology report shows exceedingly high fentanyl level
Experts who are not connected to the Prince investigation said the numbers leave no doubt that fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin, killed him.
Home & Garden
US home prices post 6.2 percent annual gain in January
U.S. home prices posted another big gain in January, pushed higher by a shortage of homes for sale.
Music
Jack White, Chris Stapleton to headline Pilgrimage Festival
Jack White, Chris Stapleton and Lionel Richie are headlining the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Tennessee this September.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.