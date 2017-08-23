Are you ready for some trolling?

Three weeks before the NFL season kicks off, rivalries are already in mid-season form.

Nick Swardson, known comedian and better-known Vikings fan, is currently shooting a movie in Vancouver that stars - among others - Olivia Munn. (Side note: North Dakota native and fellow Vikings diehard Josh Duhamel is directing).

Wednesday, the Twin Cities native donned a Prince t-shirt and Vikings ball cap and posted a selfie with Munn, the ex-girlfriend of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, to his 643,000 Twitter followers.

Three hours later, the official Vikings Twitter account responded with a troll game at 100%

There's always a seat open for you at our stadium, @NickSwardson and @OliviaMunn.



Or should we say, Skolivia? https://t.co/rmXtntFEw1 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 23, 2017

How long before "Skolivia" appears on a t-shirt?