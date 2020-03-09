– The Twins trimmed their spring training roster Monday by optioning seven players to minor-league camp and placing Fernando Romero on the restricted list.

Infielders Travis Blankenhorn and Nick Gordon, and outfielder Gilberto Celestino were the position players cut. Also sent across the complex were pitchers Jorge Alcala, Jhoan Duran, Dakota Chalmers and Lewis Thorpe.

Romero had visa problems is stuck in the Dominican Republic until those can be resolved. Putting him on the restricted list clears a spot on the 40-man roster.

Thorpe is away from camp while he deals with a personal issue.

Gordon, the fifth overall pick in the 2014 draft, has been slowed by gastritis as he attempts to break through the minor league ceiling and make the big leagues.

There are still 55 players in Twins camp, including 27 pitchers and eight catchers.