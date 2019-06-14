LOS ANGELES — Nick Cannon is coming to radio.
Meruelo Media on Friday announced the rapper, comedian and actor is joining Los Angeles hip-hop radio station Power 106 as host of its morning show. "Nick Cannon Mornings" launches Monday from 5 to 10 a.m.
In a statement, Cannon says he's honored for the opportunity to "make our community and culture proud."
Cannon hosts Fox's "The Masked Singer" and MTV's "Wild 'N Out."
Meruelo Media president and COO Otto Padron says Cannon's "tremendous success across television, film and music is testimony of his unique talent, work ethic and impeccable reputation."
The 38-year-old married singer Mariah Carey in 2008 and they share fraternal twins. They divorced in 2016.
