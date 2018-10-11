MADISON, Wis. — Defeated Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson appears in a new television ad attacking Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and voicing his support for GOP nominee Leah Vukmir.

The spot released Thursday is paid for by Restoration PAC, a conservative group that backed Nicholson in the primary with Vukmir. Restoration PAC said the ad will run on television starting Friday through Oct. 18. It will run digitally through the Nov. 6 election.

In the ad, Nicholson speaks of his service in the Marines and says Baldwin can't be trusted because she backed the Iran deal reached by then-President Barack Obama.

Nicholson says he plans to vote for Vukmir.

Restoration PAC is funded by Illinois billionaire Richard Uihlein. He spent heavily for Nicholson in the primary but hasn't been as engaged in the general election.