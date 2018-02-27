MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson is challenging his Republican rival state Sen. Leah Vukmir to six debates over the next two months.

Nicholson issued the challenge on Tuesday. The primary is Aug. 11, with the winner moving on to face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in November.

Vukmir's campaign manager Jess Ward was noncommittal on the six-debate proposal, saying only that Vukmir "looks forward to debating Kevin Nicholson."

Nicholson says debates over the next two months would give voters a chance to hear more from him and Vukmir and are an "important step" toward Republicans focusing on defeating Baldwin.

Nicholson is proposing moderated debates in Eau Claire, Green Bay, Hudson, La Crosse, Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau.