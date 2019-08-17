Nice Weather Pattern Last Half of August

Extended Forecast

SATURDAY: Some warm sun. T-storms at night. Winds: S 7-12. High: 82.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Storms likely. Winds: S 5. Low: 65.

SUNDAY: Increasingly sunny and pleasant. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 64 High: 78.

MONDAY: Sticky sunshine. Good and warm. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 63. High: 84.

TUESDAY: Stray T-shower, then clearing skies. Winds: NE 7-12. Wake-up: 65. High: 80.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Less humid. Winds: E8-13. Wake-up: 62. High: 79.

THURSDAY:Partly sunny for Day 1 of State Fair. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 60. High: 80.

FRIDAY: Lingering showers & storms. Winds: W 5-10. High: 78.

______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

August 17th

1946: A tornado kills 11 people in the Mankato area around 6:52PM. A 27-ton road grader is hurled about 100 feet. Another tornado an hour later destroys downtown Wells.

__________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

August 17th

Average High: 81F (Record: 100F set in 1947)

Average Low: 62F (Record: 42F set in 1962)

Record Rainfall: 1.62" set in 1905

Record Snowfall: NONE

_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 17th

Sunrise: 6:17am

Sunset: 8:16pm

Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours & 59 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 48 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 1 hour & 38 minutes

__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for August 17th at Midnight

2.8 Days After Full "Sturgeon" Moon

"7:29 a.m. CDT - This moon marks when this large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water like Lake Champlain are most readily caught. A few tribes knew it as the Full Red Moon — because when the moon rises it looks reddish through sultry haze — or the Green Corn Moon or Grain Moon."

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"We’ve recently seen Orion’s return to the east before dawn, which means our northern summer is beginning to draw to a close. But the Summer Triangle asterism still rules the skies. It pops out first thing at nightfall and climbs highest up for the night at late evening. From mid-northern latitudes, Vega – the Summer Triangle’s brightest star – shines high overhead around 10 p.m. local daylight saving time (9 p.m. local standard time). Altair resides to the southeast (lower left) of Vega, and Deneb lies to Vega’s east (left). The Summer Triangle is not a constellation. It’s three bright stars in three different constellations, as the wonderful photo below – by Susan Jensen in Odessa, Washington – shows."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________

Average Tornadoes By State in August

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in August is quite a bit less across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 5 tornadoes, which is the 4th highest behind June (15), July (11), and May (6).

______________________________________________________________________________

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows 1,371 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.

_______________________________________________________________________________ 2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through August 9th suggests that there have been a total of 1,371 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1128. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,692 tornadoes were reported.

________________________________________________________________________

Saturday Weather Outlook

High temps across the nation on Saturday will be warmer than average once again across much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation. The warmest temps will certiainly be across the southern tier of the nation, where more record highs can't be ruled out. Folks along the West Coast and in the Pacific Northwest will be a little cooler than average with temps running nearly -5F to -10F below average.

___________________________________________________________________________

National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook through the weekend. Note that scattered showers and storms will push through the Upper Midwest late Saturday into early Sunday, some of which could be strong to severe with locally heavy rain. There will also be lingering showers and storms across the Gulf Coast States and Carolina Coast. Meanwhile, folks in the Western US will continue to stay dry.



______________________________________________________________________________

Heavy Ranifall Potential

Here's the 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA's WPC, which suggests areas of heavy rain across the Gulf Coast and Carolina Coast with localized areas of flooding possible. There will also be areas of heavy rain across the Central US.



__________________________________________________________________________

"Climate change could trigger drastic swings in Great Lakes water levels"

"Michigan may not get a break anytime soon from high lake levels wreaking havoc across the state, but when it does, the pendulum likely will swing the other way. That’s according to researchers with the University of Michigan, who say climate change is behind heavy precipitation that has engorged the Great Lakes as well as water tables throughout the state. It also will be behind periods of dry weather in coming years that will result in low water levels, said Richard B. Rood, a professor in U-M’s Department of Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering. He calls the change from high to low water periods of “variability.” “We think you’re going to see it very high and there also will be times when you will see it very low,” Rood said. Most of the Great Lakes have experienced record high water levels this summer, with depths ranging from 14 inches to nearly 3 feet above long-term averages. But high water is everywhere, not just along Michigan’s coasts. It has lifted water tables in inland communities, causing havoc from Detroit to Muskegon and from the Upper Peninsula to South Haven."



_________________________________________________________________________



"It’s snowing plastic in the Arctic now"

"While the world may have hoped that it would rain tacos some day, instead it is snowing plastic. In what is supposed to be one of the few remaining pristine wildernesses out there, scientists have discovered that among the snowflakes gently falling over the Arctic, there were a whole bunch of microplastic particles, too. It wasn’t just a gentle scattering of microplastics, either. The scientists found more than 10,000 plastic particles per liter of snow in the Arctic. The lead scientist, Dr. Melanie Bergmann, told BBC News: “We expected to find some contamination, but to find this many microplastics was a real shock.” They also found rubber particles in the snow as well as remnants of rubber tires, varnish, paint, and possibly synthetic fibers, showing humanity’s inescapable bad influence on the planet. The snow samples were taken from the Arctic’s Svalbard islands. The team of German and Swiss researchers published the alarming discovery in the journal Science Advances. They believe the majority of the microplastics they found in the Arctic were from the air. What that means for the health of humans or, more importantly, for the polar bears who call Svalbard home, is unclear."



__________________________________________________________________________



"NASA scientists fly over Greenland to track melting ice"

"ABOARD A NASA RESEARCH PLANE OVER GREENLAND (AP) — The fields of rippling ice 500 feet below the NASA plane give way to the blue-green of water dotted with irregular chunks of bleached-white ice, some the size of battleships, some as tall as 15-story buildings. Like nearly every other glacier on Greenland, the massive Kangerlussuaq is melting. In fact, the giant frozen island has seen one of its biggest melts on record this year. NASA scientist Josh Willis is now closely studying the phenomenon in hopes of figuring out precisely how global warming is eating away at Greenland’s ice. Specifically, he wants to know whether the melting is being caused more by warm air or warm seawater. The answer could be crucial to Earth’s future. Water brings more heat to something frozen faster than air does, as anyone who has ever defrosted a steak under the faucet knows. If Willis’ theory that much of the damage is from the water turns out to be correct, he said, “there’s a lot higher potential for Greenland to melt more quickly than we thought.” And that means seas rising faster and coastal communities being inundated more."



_________________________________________________________________________



"This tool will calculate the chance of rain on your wedding day"

"Perfect for brides to be (and people with five weddings in the calendar next year). Ahh, weddings. Brilliant to be a guest, slightly more stressful for brides-to-be. In between making sure the dress is perfect, the catering is spot-on and the venue is good to go, you have to worry about whether the weather is going to get in the way of your big day. Because seeing as we live in the UK, regardless of when your wedding is planned, the chances are you probably can't predict what the weather will be like. Rain in June? Sun in January? Of course snow is scheduled for September. To appease budding brides from checking the weather forecast 500 times in the lead up to the day of the wedding (yes it might change in a half hour period), Monsoon have created a brilliant weather calculator."



___________________________________________________________________________

"Hurricane forecasts may be running headlong into the butterfly effect"

"We know we’re not going to get to zero errors." Not that they're ones to brag about it, but hurricane forecasters have gotten a lot better at their jobs in recent years, especially when it comes to predicting where tropical cyclones will go. From the period of 1990 through 2016, the three-day track error for tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico declined from 555km to 185km, dramatically reducing the size of hurricane warning and evacuation zone areas. Similarly, the three-day track error in the eastern North Pacific hurricane region fell from 415km to 135km over the same period. These improvements are due to significantly better computer modeling, more powerful supercomputers, more advanced methods to collect and ingest data into these models (particularly from satellites), and improved techniques to blend these models into a single forecast. Chaos theory However, a new study suggests that this winning combination of computers and humans may be reaching its limits. "When you look at the improvements in hurricane track forecasting, they're astounding," said study co-author Chris Landsea, who is a scientist at the National Hurricane Center. "They've dropped two-thirds in a generation. But we know we’re not going to get to zero errors."



____________________________________________________________________________

"States brace for long-term flood fight as damage costs soar"

"After devastating flooding this year, Iowa put $15 million into a special fund to help local governments recover and guard against future floods. Missouri allotted more money to fight rising waters, including $2 million to help buy a moveable floodwall for a historic Mississippi River town that’s faced flooding in all but one of the past 20 years. In Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced $10 million to repair damaged levees while creating a task force to study a system that in some places has fallen into disrepair though years of neglect. The states’ efforts may turn out to be only down payments on what is shaping up as a long-term battle against floods, which are forecast to become more frequent and destructive as global temperatures rise. “What is going on in the country right now is that we are having basically an awakening to the necessity and importance of waterway infrastructure,” said Arkansas state Sen. Jason Rapert, a Republican who has been pushing to improve the state’s levees. The movement is motivated not just by this year’s major floods in the Midwest, but by more than a decade of repeated flooding from intense storms such as Hurricane Harvey, which dumped 60 inches of rain on southeastern Texas in 2017. In November, Texas voters will decide whether to create a constitutionally dedicated fund for flood-control projects, jump-started with $793 million from state savings."



_____________________________________________________________________________



"Google Is Doing Something Good With Its Money This Hurricane Season"

"After natural disasters strike, families are forced to cobble their lives back together. However, federal aid may take months to reach the hands of those who need it. In the interim, organizations usually rally to send items such as food and water into hard-hit communities, but what if groups gave survivors cold, hard cash so they could buy what they actually need? Google’s nonprofit arm is donating $3 million so survivors can do just that when the next natural disaster—be it a hurricane or wildfire—strikes the U.S. It announced Wednesday it’s donating to the efforts of GiveDirectly, a group that gives money to the extreme poor in seven African countries (and more recently, the U.S.), to support natural disaster survivors. This isn’t GiveDirectly’s first rodeo supporting Americans who’ve suffered from disasters. In 2017, the organization gifted nearly $10 million in cash to more than 6,000 low-income hurricane survivors in Texas and Puerto Rico after Harvey and Maria respectively. A follow-up report the group published showed cash helped most of its recipients avoid further debt and reduce their stress. People used the money in a variety of ways, including paying for home repairs, childcare services, and medicine. Giving them money with no strings attached allowed families to figure out how to best utilize it."