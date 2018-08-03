– When Nicaraguan paramilitaries stripped him and pushed him into a grave-like hole, Marco Noel Novoa assumed his life would end soon.

The 26-year-old student was a participant in the protests against Nicaragua's powerful president, Daniel Ortega. He helped occupy a university. He collected money for the opposition. And he was a U.S. citizen — born in Macon, Ga. — in the middle of a conflict for which the State Department has denounced Ortega's government and demanded an end to state-sponsored violence.

With guns trained on him, Novoa said, he cried out in desperation, hurling insults at Ortega and calling for a free Nicaragua. "I was thinking I was going to die," Novoa recalled. "And those were my last words."

Roving bands of gunmen

Nicaraguans have watched paramilitaries — plainclothes militiamen who appear to be working in coordination with government security forces — fight pitched battles against protesters since an uprising against Ortega's government began three months ago. They have burned homes, businesses and university buildings. But there is a less visible side to the violence: These roving bands of masked gunmen have quietly kidnapped and tortured dissidents like Novoa. About 600 people have been captured by armed groups and have gone missing, said the Nicaraguan Association for Human Rights.

Novoa spent seven days in captivity in late May, where he said he endured regular beatings, electric shocks, mock executions and waterboarding. The torture reached its most severe point, he said, when his captors sodomized him using a metal mortar tube of the type that protesters have been firing at government forces during the past three months of upheaval in Nicaragua. "They took my humanity," he said.

Novoa's account could not be independently verified but was corroborated by his father. His medical reports were consistent with the injuries he described. Novoa and his family are now in the United States. Ortega has denied that paramilitary forces are carrying out violence on behalf of his government. The National Police did not respond to a written request for comment.

His story is echoed in reports by human rights groups and other victims of abuse and torture at the hands of pro-government forces. In some places, the paramilitaries have gone house to house hunting protesters and participated in "illegal detentions, forced disappearances, and executions," the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights said in a July report.

"It is impossible that [paramilitaries] could operate without the direct participation of the state," said Gonzalo Carrion, the legal director of the organization. "They are an apparatus of repression and terror."

Groundswell of anger

The Trump administration has been increasingly critical of Ortega's government as the conflict has progressed. In July, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions against three top Nicaraguan officials.

So far, human rights groups estimate that as many as 450 people have been killed since the protests began in April amid a groundswell of anger over social security reforms and general frustrations that Ortega's government had eroded democratic institutions while enriching himself and his family.

Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla, has denied collaboration between the government and the paramilitary forces. "They are not paramilitaries," Ortega told CNN on Monday. "They are citizens defending themselves."