Feb. 8-11 — Lucas Oil Winternationals, Pomona, Calif. (TF-Doug Kalitta, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Bo Butner)

Feb. 23-25 — Arizona Nationals, Chandler, Ariz. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Courtney Force, PS-Chris McGaha)

March 15-18 — Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla. (TF-Richie Crampton, FC-Jack Beckman, PS-Tanner Gray, PSM-Eddie Krawiec)

April 6-8 — DENSO Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-J.R. Todd, PS-Vincent Nobile)

April 20-22 — Spring Nationals, Baytown, Texas (TF-Brittany Force, FC-J.R. Todd, PS-Matt Hartford)

April 27-29 — NGK Spark Plug Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Cruz Pedregon, PS-Erica Enders, PSM-Jerry Savoie)

May 4-6 — SouthernNationals, Commerce, Ga. (TF-Leah Pritchett, FC-Courtney Force, PS-Vincent Nobile, PSM-Eddie Krawiec)

May 18-21 — Menards Heartland Nationals, Topeka (TF-Clay Millican, FC-Courtney Force, PS-Deric Kramer)

May 31-June 3 — JEGS Route 66 Nationals, Joliet, Ill. (TF-Clay Millican, FC-Robert Hight, PS-Jeg Coughlin, PSM-Matt Smith)

June 8-10 — Virginia Nationals, North Dinwiddie, Va. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Courtney Force, PS-Tanner Gray, PSM-LE Tonglet)

June 15-17 — Fitzgerald USA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn. (TF-Tony Schumacher, FC-Ron Capps, PS-Jeg Coughlin)

June 21-24 — Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio (TF-Blake Alexander, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Tanner Gray, PSM-Eddie Krawiec)

July 6-8 — New England Nationals, Epping, N.H. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Chris McGaha)

July 20-22 — Dodge Mile-High Nationals, Morrison, Colo. (TF-Leah Pritchett, FC-John Force, PS-Greg Anderson, PSM-Hector Arana Jr.)

July 27-29 — Toyota Sonoma (Calif.) Nationals (TF-Blake Alexander, FC-Robert Hight, PS-Jeg Coughlin, PSM-LE Tonglet)

Aug. 3-5— CatSpot Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash.

Aug. 16-19 — Lucas Oil Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 29-Sept. 3 — Chevrolet U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

Sept. 13-16 — Dodge Nationals, Mohnton, Pa.

Sept. 21-23 — AAA Midwest Nationals, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 4-7 — AAA Texas FallNationals, Ennis, Texas

Oct. 12-14 — Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 25-28 — Toyota Nationals, Las Vegas

Nov. 8-11 — Auto Club Finals, Pomona, Calif.

1, x-Steve Torrence, 1,168; 2, x-Tony Schumacher, 1,031; 3, x-Clay Millican, 1,025; 4, x-Leah Pritchett, 989; 5, x-Doug Kalitta, 951; 6, Antron Brown, 809; 7, Terry McMillen, 728; 8, Brittany Force, 697; 9, Scott Palmer, 617; 10, Richie Crampton, 608.

1, x-Courtney Force, 1,197; 2, x-Ron Capps, 1,032; 3, x-Robert Hight, 1,024; 4, x-Matt Hagan, 1,001; 5, Jack Beckman, 967; 6, J.R. Todd, 863; 7, Tommy Johnson Jr., 819; 8, John Force, 807; 9, Shawn Langdon, 680; 10, Bob Tasca III, 656.

1, Greg Anderson, 1,126-x; 2, Tanner Gray, 1,031; 3, Erica Enders, 1,023; 4, Vincent Nobile, 979; 5, Jeg Coughlin, 956; 6, Chris McGaha, 907; 7, Drew Skillman, 895; 8, Jason Line, 857; 9, Deric Kramer, 828; 10, Bo Butner, 822.

1, Andrew Hines, 687-x; 2, Eddie Krawiec, 651-x; 3, LE Tonglet, 609-x; 4, Hector Arana Jr, 562-x; 5, Jerry Savoie, 534-x; 6, Matt Smith, 473; 7, Scotty Pollacheck, 449; 8, Angie Smith, 336; 9, Hector Arana, 321; 10, Angelle Sampey, 320.

x-clinched berth in NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship.