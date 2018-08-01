Feb. 8-11 — Lucas Oil Winternationals, Pomona, Calif. (TF-Doug Kalitta, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Bo Butner)
Feb. 23-25 — Arizona Nationals, Chandler, Ariz. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Courtney Force, PS-Chris McGaha)
March 15-18 — Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla. (TF-Richie Crampton, FC-Jack Beckman, PS-Tanner Gray, PSM-Eddie Krawiec)
April 6-8 — DENSO Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-J.R. Todd, PS-Vincent Nobile)
April 20-22 — Spring Nationals, Baytown, Texas (TF-Brittany Force, FC-J.R. Todd, PS-Matt Hartford)
April 27-29 — NGK Spark Plug Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Cruz Pedregon, PS-Erica Enders, PSM-Jerry Savoie)
May 4-6 — SouthernNationals, Commerce, Ga. (TF-Leah Pritchett, FC-Courtney Force, PS-Vincent Nobile, PSM-Eddie Krawiec)
May 18-21 — Menards Heartland Nationals, Topeka (TF-Clay Millican, FC-Courtney Force, PS-Deric Kramer)
May 31-June 3 — JEGS Route 66 Nationals, Joliet, Ill. (TF-Clay Millican, FC-Robert Hight, PS-Jeg Coughlin, PSM-Matt Smith)
June 8-10 — Virginia Nationals, North Dinwiddie, Va. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Courtney Force, PS-Tanner Gray, PSM-LE Tonglet)
June 15-17 — Fitzgerald USA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn. (TF-Tony Schumacher, FC-Ron Capps, PS-Jeg Coughlin)
June 21-24 — Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio (TF-Blake Alexander, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Tanner Gray, PSM-Eddie Krawiec)
July 6-8 — New England Nationals, Epping, N.H. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Chris McGaha)
July 20-22 — Dodge Mile-High Nationals, Morrison, Colo. (TF-Leah Pritchett, FC-John Force, PS-Greg Anderson, PSM-Hector Arana Jr.)
July 27-29 — Toyota Sonoma (Calif.) Nationals (TF-Blake Alexander, FC-Robert Hight, PS-Jeg Coughlin, PSM-LE Tonglet)
Aug. 3-5— CatSpot Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash.
Aug. 16-19 — Lucas Oil Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.
Aug. 29-Sept. 3 — Chevrolet U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis
Sept. 13-16 — Dodge Nationals, Mohnton, Pa.
Sept. 21-23 — AAA Midwest Nationals, Madison, Ill.
Oct. 4-7 — AAA Texas FallNationals, Ennis, Texas
Oct. 12-14 — Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 25-28 — Toyota Nationals, Las Vegas
Nov. 8-11 — Auto Club Finals, Pomona, Calif.
1, x-Steve Torrence, 1,168; 2, x-Tony Schumacher, 1,031; 3, x-Clay Millican, 1,025; 4, x-Leah Pritchett, 989; 5, x-Doug Kalitta, 951; 6, Antron Brown, 809; 7, Terry McMillen, 728; 8, Brittany Force, 697; 9, Scott Palmer, 617; 10, Richie Crampton, 608.
1, x-Courtney Force, 1,197; 2, x-Ron Capps, 1,032; 3, x-Robert Hight, 1,024; 4, x-Matt Hagan, 1,001; 5, Jack Beckman, 967; 6, J.R. Todd, 863; 7, Tommy Johnson Jr., 819; 8, John Force, 807; 9, Shawn Langdon, 680; 10, Bob Tasca III, 656.
1, Greg Anderson, 1,126-x; 2, Tanner Gray, 1,031; 3, Erica Enders, 1,023; 4, Vincent Nobile, 979; 5, Jeg Coughlin, 956; 6, Chris McGaha, 907; 7, Drew Skillman, 895; 8, Jason Line, 857; 9, Deric Kramer, 828; 10, Bo Butner, 822.
1, Andrew Hines, 687-x; 2, Eddie Krawiec, 651-x; 3, LE Tonglet, 609-x; 4, Hector Arana Jr, 562-x; 5, Jerry Savoie, 534-x; 6, Matt Smith, 473; 7, Scotty Pollacheck, 449; 8, Angie Smith, 336; 9, Hector Arana, 321; 10, Angelle Sampey, 320.
x-clinched berth in NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.