• Batman and Robin. Peanut butter and jelly. Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen? The Avs forwards could be the next great duo. Consider their starts: Entering play Wednesday, Mac­Kinnon was tied for second in the NHL in goals (eight) and points (15). Rantanen was tied for the league lead in points (16) and had the most assists with 12. The Avalanche had lost just once in regulation.

• Smart call by NBC Sports Network to feature the Maple Leafs-Jets tilt as part of its "Wednesday Night Hockey" broadcast. Neither team is based in the U.S., but Auston Matthews vs. Patrik Laine was arguably the most intriguing matchup of the night. What better way to grow the game than showcasing its best talent?

• Halloween isn't until next week, but Predators coach Peter Laviolette appeared to get into the spirit early when he answered postgame questions Saturday night in Edmonton wearing a bull's head mask. The bench boss was fulfilling a promise to his team that if it swept a back-to-back in Calgary and Edmonton he'd agree to its demand. Players held up their end of the bargain, and so did Laviolette — a laughable moment that no doubt helps break up the grind of the season.