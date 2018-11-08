• The Senators jumped back into the spotlight this week when video of seven players criticizing the team while taking an Uber ride in Arizona last month went viral. Players were discussing the their penalty-killing woes and bashing assistant coach Martin Raymond. At one point, Matt Duchene said he hadn’t paid attention in a meeting in three weeks. The group issued an apology, but it still seems like an uncomfortable situation even though venting is a reality in pro sports. “I’m sure every coach has talked about players,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “Every player has talked about coaches. … That’s human nature.”

• The second-winningest coach in NHL history is without a job. Chicago turfed Joel Quenneville on Tuesday, ending their 11-season partnership that culminated in three Stanley Cups. But cracks in the Blackhawks’ armor started to show last season when the team didn’t make the playoffs and after five consecutive losses to drop to 6-6-3, the Blackhawks dismissed Quenneville. The 60-year-old becomes the most intriguing free-agent coach on the market, so don’t be surprised if another team makes a change to try to lure in Quenneville. Promoted to replace him was Jeremy Colliton, the organization’s American Hockey League coach.

• Quenneville wasn’t the first coach fired this season. That distinction belongs to John Stevens, let go by the Kings on Sunday — a day after a Los Angeles win. The move came on the heels of a 4-8-1 start that slotted the Kings in the Western Conference cellar.