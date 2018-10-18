•Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews is off to an unbelievable start. He leads the NHL in goals (10) and points (16) and became the youngest player in league history to tally multiple points in each of the first five games of a season. But has he overtaken Connor McDavid as the game's best player? That's the debate that took over hockey this week. McDavid's response? He propelled the Oilers to a 5-4 overtime win over the Jets after being down 4-1. McDavid scored twice and assisted on two others and in doing so set the NHL record for getting a point on the Oilers' first nine goals of the season.

•The ice has gotten a bit more crowded at Blackhawks practices with the team using mannequins in drills, anchoring them in front of the net to help defensemen get shots through amid traffic. It's an unusual technique, one that has creeped out players who mistake them for actual people, but it does allow the Blackhawks to wind up for shots without the fear of injuring a teammate.

•Vikings receiver Adam Thielen made a splash Sunday when he caught 11 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in the team's 27-17 win over the Cardinals, and he did so wearing Mighty Ducks-themed cleats. The footwear had the Ducks logo from the iconic movie and the green and purple colors from the jerseys. Another blast from the past will happen for the Ducks on Sunday when they retire Paul Kariya's No. 9 in Anaheim.