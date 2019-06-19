LAS VEGAS — The biggest names in hockey are at the Mandalay Bay Events Center for the annual NHL Awards show.
The NHL hands out its regular-season trophies Wednesday night at a star-studded event hosted by Kenan Thompson and featuring presenters ranging from Canadian game show host Alex Trebek to St. Louis Blues superfan Jon Hamm.
The finalists for the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player are Tampa Bay right wing Nikita Kucherov, Pittsburgh center Sidney Crosby and Edmonton center Connor McDavid.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Business
NBA star Tony Parker to lead sports division of Mpls.-based financial planning firm
Parker joins former Viking Brooks Bollinger in the sports unit of Minneapolis-based NorthRock.
World
Dominican AG: Ortiz shooting result of mistaken identity
Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot in the back by a gunman who mistook him for the real target, another man who was seated at the same table at an outdoor cafe, Dominican officials said Wednesday.
Twins
Bassitt, Phegley lead A's to 8-3 win, O's lose 8th in row
A torn piece of skin on the middle finger of his pitching hand gave Chris Bassitt a few problems early. A lapse in focus later nearly cost the Athletics righty his best outing of the season.
Gophers
Louisville survives shaky 8th, 9th to beat Auburn 5-3 at CWS
Wins are always hard to come by for Louisville at the College World Series, and this one was no different.
Twins
Astudillo returns to Twins with Gonzalez sidelined; pitchers shuffled
"La Tortuga" was recalled today from Rochester after Marwin Gonzalez went on the 10-day injured list because of a hamstring injury.