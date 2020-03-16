A return of the NHL isn’t imminent.

That much was made clear in an update issued by the league Monday morning that permitted players to leave their current NHL cities and travel home, even outside North America.

Once there, players are to continue to self-quarantine through March 27 unless a longer period is required due to travel.

When self-quarantine ends and depending on developments related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the NHL will consider opening team facilities to players in scheduled and coordinated small groups for voluntary training.

This change comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Sunday that in-person events consisting of 50 people or more throughout the United States be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks.

Players were previously instructed to remain at their residences in their NHL cities, another primary residence in North America where their families currently live or a residence near their NHL cities.

The NHL hopes to provide guidance on the potential of a training camp approximately 45 days into the 60-day period covered by the CDC’s directive.

In a memo sent to players on Friday, the NHL outlined a plan that would transition players from self-quarantine to being able to work out at team facilities and then eventually practicing in a training-camp environment. The league stressed players will be given enough time to resume skating and prepare for games before action resumes after it was halted last Thursday amid concerns for COVID-19.