Eastern Conference Power Rankings

1. Toronto Maple Leafs: Lassoing the most prized free agent of the summer in John Tavares makes the Leafs an instant favorite to win it all as he joins young stars such as Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

2: Tampa Bay Lightning: The core players return for a team that paced the conference last season with 54 wins and 113 points.

3. Pittsburgh Penguins: After a second-round exit from the playoffs, the Penguins are rested, making them dangerous.

4. Washington Capitals: Repeating as Stanley Cup champions may be tough, but the Capitals certainly have the skill — and swagger — to try.

5. Boston Bruins: It’s difficult to overlook the Bruins when Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara and Tuukka Rask are still on the roster.

6. Philadelphia Flyers: If their goaltending is steady, the Flyers have enough clutch scorers to finish in the top three of the Metropolitan. Claude Giroux is coming off a 102-point campaign.

7. Columbus Blue Jackets: Uncertainty looms with forward Artemi Panarin and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in the final seasons of their contracts. The knee injury sidelining defenseman Seth Jones adds more adversity.

8. New Jersey Devils: Taylor Hall, who had a 26-game point streak in 2017-18, might need to orchestrate another MVP-caliber showing to help the Devils keep improving.

9. Florida Panthers: There’s intrigue with players such as Aleksander Barkov, Vincent Trocheck and Jonathan Huberdeau; the Panthers missed the playoffs by one point last season.

10. New York Rangers: Welcome to Year 1 of the rebuild on Broadway. Former Boston U coach David Quinn will be project manager, taking over behind the bench.

11. Carolina Hurricanes: Rookie Andrei Svechnikov might dazzle, but depth is an issue after the Canes parted with defensemen Noah Hanifin and forwards Jeff Skinner, Elias Lindholm and Derek Ryan.

12. New York Islanders: Although the Islanders hired Lou Lamoriello as president of hockey operations and added coach Barry Trotz fresh off guiding the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup, the hole left by Tavares’ departure is glaring. Mathew Barzal is the team’s next star.

13: Buffalo Sabres: Progress appears on the horizon for Jack Eichel and this year’s No. 1 draft pick, Rasmus Dahlin. Buffalo received a slew of forwards (Vladimir Sobotka, Patrik Berglund and Tage Thompson) in the Ryan O’Reilly trade with St. Louis.

14. Detroit Red Wings: Growing pains could be in store for the Red Wings with their younger lineup. Gone is captain Henrik Zetterberg, who retired because of back problems.

15. Montreal Canadiens: One positive is the return of Shea Weber, who missed most of last year because of a foot issue before having surgery on his knee this summer.

16. Ottawa Senators: Losing star defenseman Erik Karlsson to San Jose will sting, possibly for a long time. How the Senators navigate their rebuild is anybody’s guess.