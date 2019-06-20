Nhl award winners

Hart Trophy (MVP): Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay

Vezina Trophy (outstanding goaltender): Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay

Norris Trophy (outstanding defenseman): Mark Giordano, Calgary

Calder Trophy (outstanding rookie): Elias Pettersson, Vancouver

Ted Lindsay Award (outstanding player, voted on by NHLPA): Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay

Jack Adams Award (coach of the year): Barry Trotz, N.Y. Islanders

General Manager of the Year: Don Sweeney, Boston

Frank J. Selke Trophy (best defensive forward): Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis

King Clancy Trophy (humanitarian contribution to hockey): Jason Zucker, Wild

Mark Messier Trophy (great leadership on and off the ice): Wayne Simmonds, Nashville

Lady Byng (gentlemanly play): Aleksander Barkov, Florida

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey): Robin Lehner, N.Y. Islanders

Art Ross (highest scorer): Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay

Maurice Richard Trophy (highest goal-scorer): Alex Ovechkin, Washington

William M. Jennings Trophy (fewest goals allowed, minimum 25 games): Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss, N.Y. Islanders

Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award: Rico Phillips, Flint Inner City youth hockey program