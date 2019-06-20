Nhl award winners
Hart Trophy (MVP): Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay
Vezina Trophy (outstanding goaltender): Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay
Norris Trophy (outstanding defenseman): Mark Giordano, Calgary
Calder Trophy (outstanding rookie): Elias Pettersson, Vancouver
Ted Lindsay Award (outstanding player, voted on by NHLPA): Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay
Jack Adams Award (coach of the year): Barry Trotz, N.Y. Islanders
General Manager of the Year: Don Sweeney, Boston
Frank J. Selke Trophy (best defensive forward): Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis
King Clancy Trophy (humanitarian contribution to hockey): Jason Zucker, Wild
Mark Messier Trophy (great leadership on and off the ice): Wayne Simmonds, Nashville
Lady Byng (gentlemanly play): Aleksander Barkov, Florida
Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey): Robin Lehner, N.Y. Islanders
Art Ross (highest scorer): Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay
Maurice Richard Trophy (highest goal-scorer): Alex Ovechkin, Washington
William M. Jennings Trophy (fewest goals allowed, minimum 25 games): Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss, N.Y. Islanders
Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award: Rico Phillips, Flint Inner City youth hockey program