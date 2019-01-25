NHL ALL-STAR WEEKEND

Where: SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.

Friday: Skills contest, 8 p.m. (NBCSN)

Saturday: All-Star Game, 7 p.m. (Ch. 11)

All-Star Game format: Two 20-minute games, 3-on-3: Metro vs. Atlantic, Central vs. Pacific. Winners meet for the title.

Rosters

Atlantic: Coach John Cooper, Tampa Bay. Forwards: Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner, Buffalo; Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay; Auston Matthews and John Tavares, Toronto; David Pastrnak, Boston. Defensemen: Thomas Chabot, Ottawa; Keith Yandle, Florida. Goalies: Jimmy Howard, Detroit; *Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay; **Carey Price, Montreal.

Metropolitan: Coach, Todd Reirden, Washington. Forwards: Sebastian Aho, Carolina; Cam Atkinson, Columbus; Mathew Barzal, N.Y. Islanders; Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh; Claude Giroux, Philadelphia; *Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey; **Taylor Hall, New Jersey; **Alex Ovechkin, Washington. Defensemen: John Carlson, Washington; Seth Jones, Columbus; Kris Letang, Pittsburgh. Goalies: Braden Holtby, Washington; Henrik Lundqvist, N.Y. Rangers.

Central: Coach Paul Maurice, Winnipeg. Forwards: Patrick Kane, Chicago; Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, Colorado; Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis; Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg. Defensemen: Miro Heiskanen, Dallas; Roman Josi, Nashville. Goalies: Devan Dubnyk, Wild, and Pekka Rinne, Nashville.

Pacific: Coach Bill Peters, Calgary. Forwards: Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary; Clayton Keller, Arizona; Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton; Joe Pavelski, San Jose; Elias Pettersson, Vancouver. Defensemen: Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson, San Jose; Drew Doughty, Los Angeles. Goalies: Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas; John Gibson, Anaheim.

*Injury replacement; **chosen but will not play.