NHL ALL-STAR WEEKEND
Where: SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.
Friday: Skills contest, 8 p.m. (NBCSN)
Saturday: All-Star Game, 7 p.m. (Ch. 11)
All-Star Game format: Two 20-minute games, 3-on-3: Metro vs. Atlantic, Central vs. Pacific. Winners meet for the title.
Rosters
Atlantic: Coach John Cooper, Tampa Bay. Forwards: Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner, Buffalo; Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay; Auston Matthews and John Tavares, Toronto; David Pastrnak, Boston. Defensemen: Thomas Chabot, Ottawa; Keith Yandle, Florida. Goalies: Jimmy Howard, Detroit; *Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay; **Carey Price, Montreal.
Metropolitan: Coach, Todd Reirden, Washington. Forwards: Sebastian Aho, Carolina; Cam Atkinson, Columbus; Mathew Barzal, N.Y. Islanders; Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh; Claude Giroux, Philadelphia; *Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey; **Taylor Hall, New Jersey; **Alex Ovechkin, Washington. Defensemen: John Carlson, Washington; Seth Jones, Columbus; Kris Letang, Pittsburgh. Goalies: Braden Holtby, Washington; Henrik Lundqvist, N.Y. Rangers.
Central: Coach Paul Maurice, Winnipeg. Forwards: Patrick Kane, Chicago; Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, Colorado; Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis; Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg. Defensemen: Miro Heiskanen, Dallas; Roman Josi, Nashville. Goalies: Devan Dubnyk, Wild, and Pekka Rinne, Nashville.
Pacific: Coach Bill Peters, Calgary. Forwards: Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary; Clayton Keller, Arizona; Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton; Joe Pavelski, San Jose; Elias Pettersson, Vancouver. Defensemen: Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson, San Jose; Drew Doughty, Los Angeles. Goalies: Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas; John Gibson, Anaheim.
*Injury replacement; **chosen but will not play.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.