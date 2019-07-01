Francis Ngannou, the No. 2-ranked UFC heavyweight contender, scored a technical knockout of No. 3 Junior Dos Santos, a former champion, only 71 seconds into the first round during UFC Fight Night at Target Center on Saturday.

Ngannou, a Cameroon native fighting out of Paris, is hopeful he will face either champion Daniel Cormier or Stipe Miocic after those two meet Aug. 17.

"I feel very good," said Ngannou, who improved to 14-3. "I'm very happy, and I hope the UFC realizes that I deserve the title shot."

The fights drew an announced crowd of 10,123.

RANDY JOHNSON

U lands receiver

Daniel Jackson, a wide receiver out of Kansas, is the Gophers' highest-ranked football recruit in the 2020 class so far. The 5-11, 185-pound player is ranked as a 4-star athlete, according to 247Sports.com.

He is the 22nd player in his class; most of the others are ranked as three-star players. Jackson was expected to pick between the Gophers and Wisconsin.

MEGAN RYAN

Etc.

• Former St. Cloud State women's swimming standout and one-time College of St. Benedict's coach Jordan Wolfrum has been named coach of the UCLA women's swimming team. She is leaving as associate head coach at Ohio State and will succeed Cyndi Gallagher, who is retiring.

• The St. Paul Saints lost 8-6 at Fargo-Moorhead, dropping an American Association series for only the second time in 2019. T.J. Bennett hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning for the RedHawks.