WilD-Card schedule
Saturday: Buffalo at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (Ch. 5, ESPN) • Tennessee at New England 7:15 p.m. (Ch. 4)
Sunday: Vikings at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m. (Ch. 9) • Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m. (Ch. 11)
Get more from Sunday's Vikings Game
Mark Craig: Defensive line depth might make Griffen expendable. C6
Jim Souhan: This year's Vikings team is better than last season's squad. C7
Gophers
Oturu gives Gophers second straight Big Ten player of the week honor
Gophers sophomore center Daniel Oturu's 20-point, 20-rebound performance Saturday vs. Florida International earned him Big Ten player of the week honors Monday.
Loons
Beckham's Inter Miami taps Diego Alonso as first coach
David Beckham's new MLS team finally has its first coach, with Inter Miami hiring Diego Alonso.
Vikings
Redskins fire President Bruce Allen, eye Ron Rivera to coach
Bruce Allen was mocked five years ago when he proclaimed that his perennially last-place Washington Redskins were "winning off the field." More eye rolls arrived recently when Allen defended the club's "culture."
Gophers
UConn ends decade where it began: No. 1 in women's Top 25
UConn finished off the decade in the same spot where it began — No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll.
Outdoors
Minneapolis rower part of team that crossed perilous Drake Passage
As freezing water thrashed their rowboat in some of the most treacherous waters in the world, six men fought for 13 days to make history, becoming the first people to traverse the infamous Drake Passage with nothing other than manpower.