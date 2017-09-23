1. Can Smith and the Chiefs keep rolling?

The AFC West is the best division by far. It has three 2-0 teams and would be 6-0 in interdivision play if not for Younghoe Koo’s last-second missed field goal against Miami. At the top of the best division is Kansas City. And at the top of Kansas City is Alex Smith, whose 134.1 passer rating leads all QBs who have played more than one game. Can they keep it rolling vs. the Chargers in L.A.?

2. An early NFC heavyweight battle?

It’s early, but look out for the Lions after they won by two touchdowns on the road with Matthew Stafford throwing for 122 yards. They were un-Lion-like with 138 yards rushing and a smothering defense. There are eight 2-0 teams in the league. The Lions play host to the Falcons in the only game featuring two undefeated teams. Atlanta is favored by three points, but don’t be surprised if Detroit ends up 3-0.

3. A layup for the Packers?

The first significant firing of the season happened Monday when the Bengals sacked offensive coordinator Ken Zampese. What effect will the interim, Bill Lazor, have on the road in Green Bay, where the Packers played outstanding defense in the season opener against Seattle? The Bengals can only go up offensively considering they’ve yet to score a touchdown. But even if Cincy surprises the Packers’ defense, Green Bay’s offense should simply score more than enough to win.

4. How should we judge the Ravens?

Baltimore has people buzzing about its throwback defense. But the 10 takeaways and 10 points allowed have come against the Browns and Bengals. And now the Ravens have a game against the Jaguars in London. Baltimore should be 3-0 before it’s truly tested by Pittsburgh at home followed by a trip to Oakland. The Steelers should be 3-0 after a trip to Chicago. Oakland is 2-0 heading into road games at Washington and Denver.

5. Can Carolina bury the Saints?

Cam Newton, pictured, is the NFL’s 18th-ranked passer (85.3), but it doesn’t matter. Not when Carolina can score nine points and win. The 2-0 Panthers have surrendered only two field goals. The Saints are 0-2 for the fourth straight year. Hard to believe when you watch Drew Brees play. But easy to believe when you watch New Orleans on defense.

