ALL-UNDRAFTED WEEK 1
1. Cory Littleton L.A. Rams, ILB
14 tackles, two passes defensed, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception to preserve a win at Carolina.
2. Anthony Harris Vikings, S
Helped stifle Atlanta’s offense and became the 15th player in team history with three takeaways in one game.
3. Cameron Wake Tennessee, DE
After spending a decade in Miami, the longtime veteran had 2½ sacks in his Tennessee debut, giving him 100½ for his career.
4. La’el Collins Dallas, RT
Protected quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns with a perfect passer rating of 158.3.
5. Jason Peters Philadelphia, LT
Helped Carson Wentz throw for 313 yards with a 121.0 passer rating while the ground game averaged 4 yards a carry.