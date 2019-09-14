ALL-UNDRAFTED WEEK 1

1. Cory Littleton L.A. Rams, ILB

14 tackles, two passes defensed, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception to preserve a win at Carolina.

2. Anthony Harris Vikings, S

Helped stifle Atlanta’s offense and became the 15th player in team history with three takeaways in one game.

3. Cameron Wake Tennessee, DE

After spending a decade in Miami, the longtime veteran had 2½ sacks in his Tennessee debut, giving him 100½ for his career.

4. La’el Collins Dallas, RT

Protected quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns with a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

5. Jason Peters Philadelphia, LT

Helped Carson Wentz throw for 313 yards with a 121.0 passer rating while the ground game averaged 4 yards a carry.