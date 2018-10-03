The NFL suspended Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks indefinitely after he pleaded guilty last month to federal insider trading charges.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the suspension under the personal conduct policy Tuesday. His suspension had been anticipated since his guilty plea in early September. It was just a matter of when the league would act.

Seattle signed Kendricks, the brother of Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, before Week 2 because of a need at linebacker with K.J. Wright out following knee surgery. Kendricks has started two of the three games he's played with Seattle and had sacks in each of the past two games.

Bell not talking

If Le'Veon Bell is returning to the Steelers later this month, he hasn't let his teammates and coaches know.

Coach Mike Tomlin said he hasn't heard from the All-Pro running back, who told ESPN on Monday that he will end his standoff with the team around Pittsburgh's bye week, which begins after the Steelers face the Bengals on Oct. 14.

"I have not talked to Le'Veon and I really have no Le'Veon update," Tomlin said. "It's the best approach for us to focus on the guys which are here and working ... we'll cross that bridge when we come to it. Nothing has changed in that regard."

Suit goes on

Another attempt by the NFL to stop a legal showdown over the move of the Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles has been turned away.

A Missouri appeals court issued a ruling that allows a lawsuit to proceed.

The St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, St. Louis city and St. Louis County filed suit in 2017, alleging that the Rams' departure violated a 1984 league guideline that was established after the Raiders moved from Oakland to Los Angeles.

A St. Louis judge in December allowed the case to proceed.

Etc.

•The Browns placed starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell on injured reserve because of a broken right wrist.

•The Dolphins released defensive tackle Jordan Phillips in the wake of his angry outburst on the sideline after he came out of Sunday's loss at New England.

•The Chargers signed punter Donnie Jones and waived Drew Kaser, who had been the team's punter and holder the past three seasons.