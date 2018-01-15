The 99-year-old fan who was surprised by the Minnesota Vikings with tickets to Sunday's playoff game received another surprise of a lifetime.

Millie Wall and her granddaughter Ashley Wall were approached by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell while in their seats during the game. Goodell handed Millie two tickets to Super Bowl LII.

As Millie entered U.S. Bank Stadium to watch her first Vikings playoff game and first game in the new stadium, fans treated her like a hometown hero, high-fiving her and taking her picture.

The national FOX broadcast highlighted Millie's story and panned to her several times during the game. She had her trusty yellow foam brick nearby (though didn't need to use it until the second half) and her signature drink in hand: a screwdriver with a splash of cranberry.

After the incredible win, Millie was widely considered a bona fide good luck charm.

Vikings fans lit up Twitter with calls for the Vikings to "send Millie to Philly" and calling her the adopted grandma of "Vikings Nation." The game-winning play was dubbed the "Hail Millie" and the hashtag #MillietoPhilly was born.

Meanwhile, at a bar in St. Louis Park, a group of friends watching the game decided to start a GoFundMe fundraiser to send Millie to Philadelphia for Sunday's game.

"Our hero and inspiration Millie, led our Vikings to an unbelievable and unforgettable victory," Trevor Stewart wrote on the page. "We owe Millie another day on the gridiron and most importantly, our team needs her."

Stewart said if Millie chooses not to make the trip, the proceeds will go to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital. So far, $215 has been raised.

No word yet if Millie, who turns 100 July 4, is considering making the trip to Philadelphia.