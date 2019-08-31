TOP DEFENSEs in nfl in 2018

Yards per game

1. Baltimore 292.9

4. Vikings 309.7

Yards per play

1. Chicago 4.8

4. Vikings 5.0

Passing yards per game

1. Buffalo 179.2

3. Vikings 196.3

Rushing yards per game

1. Chicago 80.0

15. Vikings 113.4

Sacks

1. Kansas City 52

(tie) Pittsburgh 52

3. Chicago 50

(tie) Vikings 50

Scoring

1. Chicago 17.7

9. Vikings 21.3

Interceptions

1. Chicago 27

18. Vikings 12